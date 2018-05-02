DON SIPOS Bullets were everywhere after the Aug. 14, 2011 shooting of Jonathan Bacon.

Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones will be sentenced in Kelowna court

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

BC Supreme Court justice Allan Betton said the 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon in downtown Kelowna “shocked the community”.

He noted that as he read his sentencing decision at the Kelowna courthouse Wednesday. The justice agreed with the joint submission presented by crown and defense counsel yesterday.

With that, McBride has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 18 years while Michael Jones and Jujhar Khun Khun have both been sentenced to 18 years minus credit for time served. Jones and Khun Khun will not be eligible for parole until they have served half their sentence.

A firearms ban has been imposed on all three as well as a court-imposed DNA orders.

“This case has taken a great deal of stone to get us to this stage,” said Betton. “Much can be said about whether time has been well spent. This case had been complicated and I have said that numerous times over the course of this process.”

“McBride’s sentence is significant and 18 year sentences for conspiracy are significant,” he continued. “In my view reasonable and informed people could not see these sentences as a breakdown of the justice system.”

Betton added that he is satisfied the joint submissions are appropriate punishment.

Read more here: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying that left mark on Kelowna

More to come.

—-

ORIGINAL:

The men who plotted and carried out the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon will be sentenced for their crimes today, putting an end to a lengthy trial mired in red tape.

Jason McBride was one of two gunmen who masked his face and charged toward a Porsche Cayenne Aug. 14, 2011 while firing an AK47-style gun, said Crown counsel Dave Ruse, reading from the statement of fact.

Within the Porsche were members of the drug dealing gang, the “Wolf Pack,” which included Larry Amero, who was driving, Bacon was in the front passenger seat and James Riach was in a back seat. They were with companions, Leah Hadden-Watts and Lyndsey Black.

McBride, who was seen in video footage shown in court can be seen approaching the Cayenne in white sneakers, was with now-deceased Manny Hairan, who shot the car with a glock-style gun, while people walking dogs, children and elderly hotel guests ran for cover.

“It is difficult to imagine a more public place to attempt this murder than the entranceway of a large resort hotel in a tourist city in the middle of summer on a sunny Sunday,” said Ruse, describing the scene.

Forensic evidence presented in the trial showed that 45 bullet cartridges were found at the scene, 34 of which cut through the Porsche. Two went into a salon beside the shooting and another was found in the Kelowna Art Gallery where children and parents were taking part in Family Day.

Those bullets fatally sliced through Bacon, left Amero without the use of an arm and paralyzed Hadden-Watts. Riach escaped without injury and Black has healed from wounds to her legs.

Michael Jones was in the driver side of the getaway vehicle, said Ruse, and Jujhar Khun Khun conspired to weaponize the men after plotting out the movements of their targets, the “Wolf Pack.”

For committing second degree murder, Crown counsel along with defence recommended that McBride get the mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years, with eligibility to apply for parole at 18 years. All three men were arrested Feb. 22, 2013 and served five years and two months, to date, that will be applied to their sentence.

Khun-Khun and Jones are facing sentences of 18 years apiece for conspiring to murder Bacon and company. Khun Kuhn will be credited for eight years and two months of time served and Jones will be credited with five.

Inmates can apply for parole after serving a third of their sentence then they get statutory release at the two thirds mark. Ruse has requested that Jones and Khun Khun be forced to serve half of their remaining ten year sentences.

