The Okanagan Connector is closed due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

BREAKING: 53 people injured in bus crash on Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

The highway is on a winter storm warning

UPDATE: 10:12 p.m.

Interior Health has confirmed that 53 people are receiving care at three hospitals after a bus crash along the Okanagan Connector Saturday night.

Hospitals in Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt are working to triage those injured.

“We are not in a position to provide patient conditions at this time,” a statement from Interior Health reads.

“We will make every effort to connect families with patients as soon as possible.”

It remains unclear the degree of injuries.

UPDATE: 10 p.m.

Premier David Eby, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Transportation Minister Rob Flemming have released a joint statement following Saturday evening’s bus crash near Merritt.

“On this Christmas Eve we are shocked and saddened to hear of the serious bus accident on the Highway 97C Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna,” the statement reads.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe.”

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

The Kelowna General Hospital has declared a Code Orange after a passenger bus crash on the Okanagan Connector near Peachland at approximately 7:15p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The code is called during mass casualties or serious events and sets in motion a series of protocols to prepare the hospital for an influx of critically injured people.

Additional hospital staff has been called in to manage the crash. People with minor injuries will be diverted to other hospitals in the region.

The number of passengers injured in the crash has not yet been confirmed. The situation is actively developing and the highway remains closed in both directions.

The Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) is closed in both directions between Aspen Grove and Peachland.

Around 7:15 p.m. the highway closed because of a vehicle crash between the junction of Hwy. 97 and Aspen Grove near the Loon Lake exit. An assessment is in progress but a passenger bus is involved.

According to DriveBC, the next update will be sometime on Christmas Day. The winter storm warning is still in effect.

BC Emergency Services are on site with multiple ground units and more on the way.

Black Press Media will keep up to date.

READ MORE: Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

