BREAKING: Multiple shootings in Langley; people told to avoid area

Cops near 200th Street and Langley Bypass after multiple shootings through the city on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)Cops near 200th Street and Langley Bypass after multiple shootings through the city on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am.Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am.

Police are telling people to stay out of the Langley area after multiple shootings early Monday morning (July 25).

In an emergency alert sent to Lower Mainland residents at 6:15 a.m., officials said there were multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core of the city, with one incident also in the Township, involving “transient victims.”

A suspect is described as a white man, with dark hair, wearing brown Carhart coveralls and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logon on the right sleeve.

He is associated with a white car.

“Police have interaction with one suspect, unknown others involved at this time,” the alert said.

The public was asked to stay out of the area until firther notice.

There were reports that one of the incident areas was the intersection of 200th Street and Langley Bypass.

More to come.

Breaking NewsLangley CityLangley Townshipmultiple shooting

Previous story
UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 arrested in brazen daytime shooting in middle of Whistler

Just Posted

Colin Lyons, owner of Lyons Landscaping out of Kamloops, plants a tree at the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue on July 22. (Thom Barker photo)
Main Street re-landscaping gets back on track

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock) Police are looking for key witnesses to an incident with a pickup truck that left a man dead west of Houston. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Probe continues into man’s death July 16 on Hwy 16 near Houston

Zane Testawich, Acting Sergeant with the Conservation Officer Service, wants out-of-province hunters and anglers to know the rules, or their catch may be confiscated like one on July 20, along Highway 16 in between Terrace and Prince Rupert. (Photo: supplied)
Numerous violations result in $4,500 fines for four anglers visiting North Coast

RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
2 fatal ATV collisions within 10 days in Terrace, police confirm