Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Highway 99 reopens to smaller vehicles, essential travel only

Cars, SUVs, vans and trucks under 14,500 kilograms are able to travel on this corridor

Highway 99 will reopen to smaller vehicles at noon today (Nov. 20) for essential travel.

Regular passenger vehicles such as cars, SUVs, vans and trucks under gross vehicle weight of 14,500 kilograms are able to travel on this corridor. Vehicles over the weight restriction are directed to use Highway 3, which opened to essential travel on Friday (Nov. 19).

Earlier today, it was announced that the bodies of three men were recovered from the Duffy Lake mudslide near Lillooet. One more man is still missing.

RELATED: RCMP recover bodies of 3 men from mudslide near Lillooet, 1 man still missing

Highway 99 is the second route to reconnect the Lower Mainland to the Interior. The other route is Highway 7 from Metro Vancouver to Hope through Agassiz, then Highway 3 from Hope to Keremeos. Both highways are open for essential travel only with single-lane alternating traffic.

The B.C. Trucking Association reported 100s of commercial vehicles have passed the route and the trip is taking drivers roughly 10 hours.

The province recommends waiting an extra day or two before travelling if possible.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
RCMP arrest 15 more opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline
Next story
UPDATE: Hwy 7 closing at 7 p.m. Saturday night

Just Posted

RCMP deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
RCMP arrest 15 more opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline

Wet’suwet’en solidarity demonstrators stand outside of RCMP headquarters in Victoria. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Wet’suwet’en solidarity protest hits the streets in Victoria

Members from the Haisla Nation stood in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation as a blockade was cleared earlier today (Nov. 19) by RCMP. (Christian Apostolovski/Black Press Media)
Members of the Haisla Nation walk out in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

Smithers Secondary production of All That Jazz in 2018. The school’s drama department lost years worth of costumes and jewellery in a theft Nov. 18.
Smithers Secondary drama department ransacked and robbed