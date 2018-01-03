Sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry have been identified as the victims of the Christmas Day double homicide in Oak Bay. (Submitted photo)

BREAKING: Father charged in Victoria Christmas Day killings

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, charged with two counts of second degree murder.

The father of two young girls found murdered on Christmas Day has been charged in their deaths.

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, was arrested Dec. 25 and has now been charged with two counts of second degree murder.

No other information is being released at this time as the matter is before the courts.

“From the moment the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit arrived, they have been compassionate, professional, and diligent,” stated Ray Bernoties, Deputy Chief of the Oak Bay Police Department.

“We’ve been engaged with them throughout this investigation and we’re very grateful for their tireless effort.”

More to come…

Previous story
Vice suspends two top executives
Next story
The cost of living in the North

Just Posted

The cost of living in the North

Telkwa has highest cost in Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako info used to attract new residents.

Smithers co-housing group buys land

Info presentation by site development manager Gary Morrison of LiveWell Cohousing this Saturday.

First Smithers community polar bear dip

About 40 people took the plunge into the icy waters of Lake Kathlyn on New Year’s Day.

Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue looks to drones

The Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue group hopes to have drones up and running by spring.

Hudson Bay Mountain wins over winter-weary reporter

This reporter learned to embrace the powder.

BREAKING: Father charged in Victoria Christmas Day killings

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, charged with two counts of second degree murder.

Artist compares TTC censorship on installation to North Korea

The Toronto Transit Commission hits the red light on a subway art installation that has been in the works since 2009

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Most Read