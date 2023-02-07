BREAKING: Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

A judge released their verdict in the trial of Dr. Albert de Villiers on Tuesday

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)

Dr. Albert de Villiers, a former top doctor in Alberta and B.C., has been found guilty of sex crimes involving a child.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Shania Leonard announced De Villiers’ verdict Tuesday in Grande Prairie following a trial that ran from Jan. 10 to 12.

Leonard found De Villiers to be guilty by indictment on one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference related to his interactions with the child, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, between 2018 and 2020 while De Villiers was the lead medical health officer for Alberta’s Northern Zone.

De Villiers was serving as B.C. Interior Health’s chief doctor when he was arrested in Kelowna in June 2021.

Due to the age of the victim, the trial was run under several publication bans.

De Villiers still faces three other charges of voyeurism, making explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching related to unrelated alleged incidents that police say occurred between January 2017 and December 2019.

The trial for those charges is scheduled for Aug. 22.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsNational NewsNews

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dances with Wolves actor facing sex charge in 2018 B.C. incident
Next story
Pilots walk way after B.C. plane goes down while fighting Australian wildfires

Just Posted

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Work to fix the McConnell Crescent landslide has started with plans to finish end of April. (Submitted photo/McElhanney)
Work finally starts on Terrace landslide fix

A mainstay employer in Terrace, Skeena Sawmills, is closing for an extended period of time as of Feb. 8. (file photo) A logging truck arrives at Skeena Sawmills at Terrace on Nov. 26, 2021. (File photo)
Skeena Sawmills in Terrace announces temporary closure

Rupert Rampage fans and players celebrate the first goal of the night against the Terrace River Kings Jan. 28 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Thom Barker photo)
Rampage hang on to west division with wins against Kitimat, Smithers