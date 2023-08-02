BREAKING: Crash on Hwy 16 East near Thornhill results in injuries

A severe accident involving several injuries has shut down a 3.7 km stretch of Highway 16

A serious vehicle accident has forced the closure of Hwy 16 in both directions, between Kleanza Dr. and Grandview Dr., near Thornhill.

The accident occurred on August 2, according to the Thornhill Fire Department. The scene of the incident is in close proximity to Gooden Rd. and Usk Frontage Rd., near the Usk Ferry Terminal turnoff.

Details of the collision are still emerging, but the Thornhill Fire Department confirmed several people have been injured. As of now, specifics regarding the victims’ conditions, identities, and the number of vehicles involved in the incident are not yet available.

The next update on the situation is expected to come at 9:45 p.m. PDT.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Viktor Elias joined the Terrace Standard in April 2023.

