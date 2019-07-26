(Google Maps)

At least four people dead after float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

At least four people died in a float plane crash about 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy Friday morning.

Bella Bella RCMP were notified around 11 a.m. that a plane had crashed in the area of Addenbroke Island, about 3.5 hours south of Bella Bella by boat, said Cpl. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP media relations officer, in a news release.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria confirmed that emergency crews were dispatched to Addenbroke Island, and that four people were declared dead after a crash involving a Cessna 208.

“We do not know how many people were on board so I cannot confirm whether there are any survivors,” Sub-Lt. Michael Dery of the Maritime Forces Pacific told Black Press Media Friday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services said in a tweet that paramedics were notified of the crash at about 11:40 a.m.

“Multiple ground and air ambulance crews have been dispatched to Port Hardy, including two air ambulance jets, from Vancouver, BC EHS said, adding that emergency crews are now coordinating with the Coast Guard.

A BC Ferries spokesperson has confirmed that the Northern Sea Wolf is standing by to render assistance if required.

Black Press Media has reached out to the BC Coroner Service for further details.

Bella Bella RCMP is just beginning its investigation and the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigates civil aviation occurrences that take place in or over Canada and any place that is under Canadian air traffic control.

By early evening Friday, RCMP said it was still too early to speculate as to the cause of the crash.

The Bella Bella RCMP request anyone with any information, or who may have been witnesses to contact the detachment at 250-957-2388.

