BREAKING: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A Saskatchewan First Nation says it has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

The Cowessess First Nation says ground-penetrating radar recently discovered the graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

It says the number is the highest to date found in Canada.

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries.

More to come.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Previous story
Record-breakingly hot temperatures forecast for B.C. this weekend

Just Posted

Northwest cancer patients in medical trials may soon have access to follow-ups closer to home. Dr. Rob Olson stands in front of a linear accelerator at the BC Cancer - Prince George centre. The machine is used to deliver SABR treatment to clinical trial patients. (Photo: supplied)
Pilot project brings access to care closer to home for Terrace, Kitimat, and Smithers cancer patients

Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative selected Ts’eketi as the name for the largest Nechako white sturgeon in recent history. (Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initative/Facebook)
Indigenous name chosen for largest sturgeon captured by Vanderhoof hatchery

Unionized longshore and port workers gather along Highway 16 on June 15 not crossing the picket line where Prince Rupert Solidarity Movement group protests the docking and unloading of the JPO Volans, a ship with Israeli designed technology and equipment. (Photo: K-J Millar/the Northern View)
Prince Rupert Solidarity Group pickets at port in protest

Participants of the Indigenous-led agricultural training program pose for a photograph with the staff at Tea Creek Farm in Kitwanga. (Photo courtesy, Alex Stoney)
Indigenous-led food sovereignity program trains first cohort in Kitwanga