Brant Holenstein remembered with half marathon

Money shouldn’t prevent kids from learning a sport.

That’s the idea behind Boarding For Brant (BFB), a non-profit organization that raises funds to provide children in the area with access to sports.

Started in 2013, the organization held its fourth annual 21-kilometre memorial run in memory of Brant Holenstein on June 22.

Holenstein was killed in a farm accident on May 8, 2013.

The event began in July 2016 with Anita Marshall, Holenstein’s aunt, who initially ran 21 kilometres — a half marathon — for 21 consecutive days.

“Brant was 20 years old, his 21st birthday was coming up, so that’s where I came up with this idea,” she said, adding the goal was to raise $10 kilometre — working out to $4410.

She raised more than twice that.

What’s more, Marshall said the community really banded together with her throughout the experience.

“People out of the blue phoned me up and said, ‘I want to come up and run with you tomorrow’ or people came to my door and made a donation, it was a very cool experience.”

After the success of her marathon of half-marathons, Marshall said BFB decided to make it an annual event, just one of the many the organization is involved in to raise money for kids in Smithers and the surrounding area who face financial barriers in their desire to pursue sports.

“We’re just a small society trying to make a difference for the youth in our community,” she said.

The organization also raises funds through efforts such the annual “Trix in the Stix” ski and snowboard event at Hudson Bay Mountain.

Sometimes, Marshall said, it’s simply just friends of Holenstein putting on individual or group fundraising efforts and donating their proceeds back to the organization.

Discussing the run while acknowledging it never gets easier, she said the memory of Holenstein keeps her going through those last few kilometres.

“To have people come out and — maybe I know who they are but never had a conversation with them — say, ‘I’ve never run 10 kilometres before but I’m going to come out and try,’ that kind of thing is so magical.”

She added the run is a reminder of the importance of stepping out of your own comfort zone.

“It was just me — an average person — trying to [do] something adventurous and challenge myself.”

Discussing BFB, Marshall explained the organization has a flexible structure. Individuals make requests, either for themselves or on someone else’s behalf, for a sports-related financial need, and the organization, which meets monthly, either approves or denies it.

She noted the system has been working fantastically so far and they have been able to provide some people really keen on sports with the financial ability to pursue those interests, something she knows would bring a smile to Holenstein’s face.

In the past, it has included anything from season passes at the mountain, to new snowboarding gear, to money that goes toward things such as hockey season fees.

Marshall estimates BFB has raised at least $50,000 in the six years they have been running, but she said it’s not about the money — it’s about providing opportunities for kids and keeping Holenstein’s memory alive.

“It’s a great feeling to know that you’re inspiring other people to do something out of their comfort zone … even yesterday running [I was] nervous about it — it’s not easy to go out and run 21 kilometres, but I’m inspired by Brant,” she said.

“We haven’t forgotten about him.”