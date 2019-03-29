An 11-year-old boy died in an ATV rollover near Squirrel Cove, Cortes Island on March 28, 2019. Image from Google Maps

Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

An 11-year-old boy died in an ATV rollover on Cortes Island on Thursday in the late afternoon.

A family member and a neighbour found his body pinned underneath the off-road vehicle, said Cpl. Sean Bulford of the Quadra Island RCMP detachment, which is responsible for the small island.

“By the time he was found – they went looking for him, and he was deceased,” said Bulford.

He said the boy appears to have rounded a corner on the ATV and rolled over a slight embankment. The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, was alone at the time.

The tragic death took place on private land in a remote area near Squirrel Cove, Bulford said.

Police from the West Coast Marine Services who were patrolling Cortes Island at the time were the first to arrive on the scene, he said.

Mounties from Quadra Island also attended, along with officials from the BC Coroners Service and Victim Services, Emergency Health Services and Cortes Island Fire Rescue.

The BC Coroner is in the “very early stages of its fact-finding investigation” involving the death of a young male on Cortes Island, said spokesperson Andy Watson.

BC Emergency Health Services responded to the incident at 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, said spokesperson Shannon Miller.

A community paramedic on Cortes Island and local paramedic unit were dispatched and arrived on the scene in 15 minutes, she said.

An air ambulance helicopter was also immediately auto-launched to Cortes Island from Vancouver, she said, referring to a rapid response procedure used in acute care emergencies. Miller said the patient wasn’t transported and that no further information could be released by BCEHS.

Cortes Island Fire Rescue confirmed that an accident took place involving a young male, but declined to provide further details.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Migrant girl died at U.S. border from a bacterial infection
Next story
Wealthy parents appear in court in U.S. college admissions scam

Just Posted

Smithers Town Council divided over Coastal GasLink

Councillors voiced differing opinions during a March 26 discussion with TransCanada reps

Winter tire regulations extended to April 30

Highway 16 included in areas where winter tires will be required one month longer

Bulkley Valley Nordic racers in Canadian Ski Championships

Four Bulkley Valley cross-country skiers travelled to Quebec for the national championships.

The art of keeping secrets when firing top bureaucrats

Thom Barker doesn’t like secrets in government and thinks town council shouldn’t either

Smithers club races down to the top at Big White

Big results at Big White for Smithers club in Western Snowboard Cross Championships.

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

Wilson-Raybould: I recorded phone call out of fear it would be ‘inappropriate’

The 17-minute long audio recording documents a call Wilson-Raybould placed to Wernick on Dec. 19

B.C. First Nation installs surveillance cameras in battle against illegal dumpers

The Penticton Indian Band is getting tough with illegal dumpers following incident Saturday night

Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read