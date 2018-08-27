(Bowen Island Brewing)

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

The province is recalling two Bowen Island beers because of worries about “can defects.”

The beer is made by Vancouver-based Northam Beverages and distributed by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.

According to a release on Monday, the recall comes after some cans were found to have sharp metal sticking out from the rims.

The affected beers are:

  • Bowen Island – Artisan IPA, Lot numbers L18207, L18187, L18215
  • Bowen Island – West Coast Lager, Lot number L18207

Sharp metal bits poking out from some Bowen Island Brewing beer cans. (Province of B.C.)

The beers are sold in six-packs and the lot number is printed on the bottom of the cans.

Customers are asked to return any defective beer for a full refund.

Previous story
VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island
Next story
Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Just Posted

‘The magnitude is unfathomable’: B.C. animal lover helps livestock flee wildfires

More than 1,200 animals have been evacuated so far

Air support sent to Gitanyow

Conditions this afternoon allow for bucketing of 60-hectare blaze

Hazelton Hootenanny photos

Photos from the second annual Hazelton Hootenanny Aug. 17-19.

Community support keeps skatepark expansion moving forward

Many local companies and donors are already on board.

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

Killer whale still ailing; scientists last spotted her on Saturday

J50 is part of the endangered southern resident population

Most Read