Body of missing woman found in Skeena River

The Terrace-area search for a missing woman has come to a close.

In a press release today Terrace RCMP said a train conductor found the body of the Smithers-area woman yesterday afternoon in the Skeena River.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased, and have handed the file to BC Coroners Service who is now investigating the cause of death.

On July 7 Smithers RCMP issued a missing person bulletin for Chantelle Simpson, 34. She had left her Telkwa residence three days prior and spoke with a family member later in the evening, but had not been heard from since.

Terrace RCMP located Simpson’s vehicle July 5 near Gossen Creek Street, 10-kilometres east of Terrace and initiated a weeks’ long air, water and ground search of the Skeena River with Terrace Search and Rescue.

A GoFundMe page identifies Simpson as the woman found in the back eddy of the Skeena, close to the Copper River. The fundraiser was established to help the family with funeral costs and other needs that may arise for Simpson’s children.

According to her Facebook profile, Simpson was an avid fisher and frequented the Skeena River for recreational angling.



