Chatelle Simpson (Facebook photo)

Body of missing woman found in Skeena River

A GoFundMe page set up to benefit children of Chantelle Simpson

The Terrace-area search for a missing woman has come to a close.

In a press release today Terrace RCMP said a train conductor found the body of the Smithers-area woman yesterday afternoon in the Skeena River.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased, and have handed the file to BC Coroners Service who is now investigating the cause of death.

On July 7 Smithers RCMP issued a missing person bulletin for Chantelle Simpson, 34. She had left her Telkwa residence three days prior and spoke with a family member later in the evening, but had not been heard from since.

Terrace RCMP located Simpson’s vehicle July 5 near Gossen Creek Street, 10-kilometres east of Terrace and initiated a weeks’ long air, water and ground search of the Skeena River with Terrace Search and Rescue.

A GoFundMe page identifies Simpson as the woman found in the back eddy of the Skeena, close to the Copper River. The fundraiser was established to help the family with funeral costs and other needs that may arise for Simpson’s children.

According to her Facebook profile, Simpson was an avid fisher and frequented the Skeena River for recreational angling.

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault
Next story
Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Just Posted

Body of missing Telkwa woman found

A train conductor discovered the body in Skeena River.

Smithers downtown residential tax break passed

Businesses that build apartments can earn up to 100% 5-year tax exemption.

Former Smithereen tackles mental illness with wonder and love in children’s book

Jessica Williams’ Mama’s Cloud is the story of a young child trying to make sense of mental illness.

Skeena salmon and our new reality

North Pacific is not the place it used to be and neighbours need to work together says SkeenaWild.

Supportive housing modules housed on Main Street

Modular units that will make up supportive housing building will be staged at LB Warner Centre.

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Drone halts firefighting efforts in B.C. Interior

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

Body of missing woman found in Skeena River

A GoFundMe page set up to benefit children of Chantelle Simpson

Family of Toronto shooter says he suffered from severe mental illness

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

B.C. judge loses robes, and two left shoes

“Some people will steal anything,” says a Princeton judge

Most Read