Body of missing Telkwa woman found

A train conductor discovered the body in Skeena River.

Chantelle Simpson

The body of a missing woman from Telkwa was found Sunday afternoon in the Skeena River by a train conductor according to Terrace RCMP.

The woman was first reported missing on July 4. The Telkwa resident spoke to a family member that evening but had not been heard from since.

On July 5 Terrace RCMP found her vehicle near Gossan Creek. They conducted air, water and ground searches shortly afterwards.

Terrace RCMP has not disclosed the identify of the deceased.

Earlier this month Terrace RCMP asked for the public’s assistance in locating Telkwa resident, Chantelle Simpson, who went missing on July 4.

Man serving time for Mountie's death sentenced to additional 18 months
Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

