The body of David Gavin, 26, who went missing after diving into Kinbasket lake north of Golden last summer, has been found. (Breaffy GAA/Facebook)

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

The body of a 26 year-old Irish man who went missing after diving into Kinbasket Lake 55 km northwest of Golden last summer has been been found, social media reports indicate.

David Gavin was travelling from Calgary to Vancouver with his Gaelic football team for a championship competition when they stopped at Kinsbaket Lake Resort for a swim.

At the time, Ciara O’Malley, Gavin’s Girlfriend, said Gavin jumped into the lake off a bridge near Beaver Creek, resurfaced, and then went back under water and was swept away by the undercurrent.

According to Irish media reports his body was found by diver search dogs about 30 metres from the bridge Gavin jumped off.

The Irish Sporting and Social Club of Vancouver said Gavin’s Parents and O’Malley were present when the body was discovered.

Local search and rescue and the RCMP responded to the incident on June 30, but the search was called off on July 4.

After the search was called off, the family raised over $300,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to fund continued search efforts.

Those search efforts were called off for the winter in October, and had just resumed.

A social media post from Gavin’s former football team said water levels had been reduced in recent weeks, allowing for the search to continue.

His former club expressed relief and sadness about the discovery of Gavin’s Body.

“It is great relief and a lot of sadness that David Gavin’s remains have been recovered from Kinbasket Lake,” wrote Gavin’s former club. “Water levels had reduced greatly in recent weeks to allow a search to be resumed.”

Irish media reports indicate Gavin was found Saturday evening.

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Telkwa house fire closes Coalmine Rd
Next story
RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Just Posted

NWCC student housing delayed

More permanent housing will be sought for Smithers students

Smithers rally supports resource jobs and pipeline

About 45 gathered at Main St and Hwy 16 in support of resource jobs and Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Bulkley Valley Otters chew up pool with five firsts at Moose Meet

Five first places, 13 second places and seven thirds at the Prince George Dental Moose Meet.

Another TRU Smithers soccer star

Chantal Gammie joins fellow Smithers student Robin Price at Thompson Rivers University.

Public advised to prepare for flood risk

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako advises people to watch for updates and be prepared.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Flood warnings have already been posted by the Cariboo Regional District

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

BC Wildfire Service warns of overwintering fire potential

Public asked to report any wildfire or smoke

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Tampa Bay looks to even the series tonight against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins

McHappy Day coming up this week in B.C.

One dollar from every Happy Meal, Big Mac or hot beverage will help charities across the province

Most Read