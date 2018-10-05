Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

British Columbia’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the body of a 19-year-old woman was found early Thursday in a home in Richmond, B.C.

Police say the death is suspicious and they have identified the dead woman as Aspen Pallot.

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

The investigation team says shortly after the woman’s body was discovered a man was arrested and he remains in police custody.

An autopsy will be conducted on the body to determine the cause of death.

RELATED: Youth pleads guilty to trafficking after 13-year-old B.C. girl dies of overdose

Police say they’re investigation is in the early stages, but detectives believe it was not a random act.

The investigation team says it’s releasing the woman’s name to gather information from her friends about her activities leading up to the death.

The Canadian Press

