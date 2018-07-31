On Port Townsend Bay, the Shoshanna, a Ralston Trawler owned by Carl and Sue Sidle of the Port Townsend Yacht Club, glides by the reviewing dock at the Northwest Maritime Center during Saturday’s opening day celebration of boating season. (Jeannie McMacken/ Peninsula Daily News)

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

With the legalization of marijuana around the corner, a boating safety group is hoping to get ahead of any misunderstanding around exactly how dangerous boating while high can be.

The Canadian Safe Boating Council estimates 40 per cent of boating-related deaths are caused by alcohol impairment. The council said in a news release Tuesday there’s plenty of reason for similar concern to be felt for those impaired by pot or narcotics.

“Boaters need to keep in mind that extended exposure to the summer sun, combined with the wind- and wave-induced rocking motion of the boat, are stressors that significantly intensifies any impairment on the operator’s part,” the council said.

“At minimum, these impairments affect one’s judgment, often resulting in boaters taking risks that they wouldn’t normally take that can lead to severe injury [or] death.”

During the upcoming August long weekend, the council is launching its annual campaign to send the message about driving a boat sober and only consume intoxicating substances once back on shore.

The Operation Dry Water campaign, in its sixth year, is backed by more police and coast guard officials out on the water as well.

In B.C., boat operators who’ve had more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood can be fined $1,000 for the first offence, get 30 days in jail for the second offence, and 120 days in jail for a third offence.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Average millennial could wait 150+ years to buy home in one B.C. city: report
Next story
New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Just Posted

Hunters encouraged to help with moose

BV Rod Gun helping with moose habitat, and wants hunters to help track numbers.

ICBC rejects Telkwa’s plea for fairness

Telkwa’s mayor said the Village will continue to advocate for adjusting the territory boundaries.

Public transportation, public well-being

Roy talks to the new Smithers & District Transit manager about how our transit has grown.

Jonathan Dieleman sets Canadian swim record

Quick’s Dieleman set a new Canadian record in the 100 breaststroke by over 12 seconds.

Michelle Christine brings cross-country comedy tour to Smithers

Ajax, Ontario native travelled across the country by motorcycle while making a documentary.

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

EDITORIAL: Vandalism shows need for rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016

Two years after killing, reporter Kim Bolan unearths saga of local drug dealers recruited to Dubai

VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Johnny Manziel to make CFL debut on Friday

Former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t started a regular season game since December 2015 with the Cleveland Browns

Victim in Toronto shooting was trying to help wounded

Nursing student Danielle Kane, 31, was shot in the spine while trying to help other victims in attack

New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Most Read