Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

It might still be September, but a blast of winter weather is expected to bring snow to ski resorts across B.C. and Alberta.

In the Rockies, Sunshine Village and Lake Louise are expected to get up to 15 cm of snow starting Wednesday night.

Further west in British Columbia, Kicking Horse is expected to get nine centimetres while Red Mountain and Whitewater will see up to five centimetres of snow.

Big White is only expected to get a dusting of snow.

While the early snowfall might be good news for ski resorts gearing up for the season, it will likely create hardships for farmers who are in the middle of harvest.

“Wednesday marks the final day of pleasant, early fall weather for parts of the western Prairies – at least, the last one for a while,” states a press release from the Weather Network.

“Even though fall has just begun, winter will come to call by the end of this week, with a full-blown fall snowstorm on the horizon.”

READ MORE: Four displaced after Kelowna house fire

READ MORE: Video resurfaces on mysterious Ogopogo Instagram account

With a low pressure system moving into the region temperatures are also expected to plunge over the next few days.

In Kelowna and throughout most of the Okanagan the temperature will hover in the low teens and flirt with negative temperatures by the weekend.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash
Next story
70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

Just Posted

Smithers United Church becomes first affirming ministry north of Prince George

Affirming ministries are inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities

Can you picture a horse? I can’t

Thom ruminates on discovering he is an aphantasic

‘It’s a surreal existence’: family of missing New Hazelton woman still searching for answers

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Cindy Martin

Beetle survey, treatment in region to cost $100,000

A noted increase in the volume of timber killed by spruce beetles… Continue reading

RDBN nixes pipeline camp build permit bid

The board of directors of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has… Continue reading

70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through the Cariboo

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

B.C.’s auditor general to resign for personal reasons

Carol Bellringer’s news comes just days after she released legislature spending scandal report

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Most Read