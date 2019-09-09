Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Finalists are Tyler Harper, Dustin Godfrey and the Victoria News team

Leslie McBain lost her son, Jordan Miller, in 2014 from an overdose. Since then she has been a tireless advocate, hoping to prevent more overdose deaths. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Black Press Media journalists have received three nominations for this year’s Jack Webster Awards, honouring the best journalism in B.C.

Dustin Godfrey, formerly of the Abbotsford News, was nominated in the best community reporting category for his series, “Finding a way home,” about the love, connection and relationships of homeless people in the community.

A WAY HOME: How to take action

A WAY HOME: Abbotsford’s greenest citizens

A WAY HOME: Busting myths around homelessness

A WAY HOME: Bonds formed on Abbotsford’s front lines of homelessness

The Nelson Star’s Tyler Harper was nominated in the same category for his piece “Pineapple Man limbos into the sunset,” about how a well-known radio host hid his depression and alcoholism behind a Hawaiian-inspired persona.

Nominated in the science, technology and environment category is the Victoria News team for “Special Report: Opioid Crisis”: Penny Sakamoto, Katherine Engqvist, Nicole Crescenzi, Nick Murray, Shalu Mehta, Nina Grossman, Ruby Della Siega, Michelle Gjerde, Vicki Clark, Lily Chan, Cara Robbins, Jennifer Blyth, and Arnold Lim.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 7 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Vancouver.

