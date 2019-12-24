Best photos of 2019

Rally Interupted.Police attempt to remove a protester who distrupted an Indigenous-led, pro LNG Rally on Oct. 12. (Trevor Hewitt photo) Thrills and Chills. The BVX celebrates 100 years. (Trevor Hewitt photo) The Second Annual Smithers Pride celebration included entertainment for the whole family. (Thom Barker photo) Premier John Horgan, left, shares a laugh with with Chief Na’Moks (John Risdale) during a smoke feast in Witset March 16 held to announce a new round of discussions on Indigenous rights and title between the Wet’suwet’en and Province of British Columbia. (Thom Barker photo) A CN train collided with a road grader at the Lawson Road crossing on Feb. 19. This photo was taken from the northeast side of the train, between the track and Bulkley River. (Grant Harris photo)

Rally Interupted.Police attempt to remove a protester who distrupted an Indigenous-led, pro LNG Rally on Oct. 12. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Thrills and Chills. The BVX celebrates 100 years. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

The Second Annual Smithers Pride celebration included entertainment for the whole family. (Thom Barker photo)

Premier John Horgan, left, shares a laugh with with Chief Na’Moks (John Risdale) during a smoke feast in Witset March 16 held to announce a new round of discussions on Indigenous rights and title between the Wet’suwet’en and Province of British Columbia. (Thom Barker photo)

A CN train collided with a road grader at the Lawson Road crossing on Feb. 19. This photo was taken from the northeast side of the train, between the track and Bulkley River. (Grant Harris photo)

By Marisca Bakker