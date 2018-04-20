Bear activity closes Perimeter Trail sections

Sections of the Perimeter Trail in Smithers are closed due to increased bear activity.
The Town announced Friday afternoon that the trail from Willowvale subdivision to Ambleside, to Elks Park is temporarily closed.
Hungry bears waking up from hibernation close southwest Perimeter Trail.
