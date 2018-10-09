Man stepping over puddle in rain (ICBC handout)

Be on the lookout for pedestrians as weather, daylight limits visibility: ICBC

Number of pedestrians injured in crashes across B.C. nearly doubles between the fall and winter months

As we head into the cloudy, damp and snowy months of October to January, ICBC is urging motorists to keep a vigilant eye out for pedestrians.

“Distracted driving and failing to yield the right-of-way remain the top contributing factors for drivers in crashes involving pedestrians. These are dangerous driving behaviours which will not be tolerated by police,” said Chief Constable Neil Dubord, chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee, in a news release Tuesday.

The number of pedestrians injured in crashes nearly double between the fall and winter months, according to ICBC statistics. That’s roughly 1,120 people injured between October and January compared to 640 between May and August.

In the Lower Mainland, 2,100 crashes involve pedestrians each year. A further 370 happen on Vancouver Island, 270 in the Southern Interior and 86 in the North Central region.

ICBC’s interim vice-president Lindsay Matthews said crashes involving pedestrians spike between 3 and 6 p.m., when many are commuting home from school and work.

“Even when drivers proceed with caution, it’s hard to see pedestrians at this time of year when visibility is poor,” she said.

For its annual pedestrian safety campaign, ICBC and community policing volunteers will be handing out reflectors and safety tips in high pedestrian traffic areas across the province to help pedestrians stay visible.

ICBC is reminding motorists to take extra time to look for pedestrians before turning, avoid distractions and be ready to yield. Meanwhile, pedestrians can help stay safe by making eye contact, appearing as reflective as possible and only using designated crosswalks.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning
Next story
Greyhound ‘destroys’ Alberta senior’s Christmas

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say no to approved LNG pipeline

Rundown of support, opposition and what $40-billion LNG investment means for BC and Bulkley Valley.

The River to be an interdisciplinary art project

Miriam Colvin received award from the BC Arts Council and is working on river performances.

Hazelton student earns Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC scholarship

Now at Thompson Rivers University, Janna Wale gets $1,500 scholarship.

Steelheads off ice for another season

CIHL schedule deemed too demanding as players seek other ways to lace up.

NorthWest Rugby Round-Up

130 players take to Smithers field

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

ANALYSIS: Tax breaks costing B.C. treasury $7 billion a year

Home owners grant now goes to people with $1.65M houses

No charges for pipeline protesters who hung beneath B.C. bridge

Demonstration was intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby, in the middle of a busy summer of protests against the Kinder Morgan project.

Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on B.C. mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

Be on the lookout for pedestrians as weather, daylight limits visibility: ICBC

Number of pedestrians injured in crashes across B.C. nearly doubles between the fall and winter months

Greyhound ‘destroys’ Alberta senior’s Christmas

Caroline Hurlbert may not spend Christmas with family in Revelstoke this year

Calgary baby death trial hears rash suggested nutritional deficiency, not eczema

A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the death of their 14-month-old son has heard the boy never saw a doctor his entire life before he died in 2013.

Top court set to hear case involving crotch-grabbing nun’s sexual intent

An Indigenous man who was denied compensation takes his case to Canada’s top court this week.

‘Thought I was dead for sure’: Worker recalls escape from Irving Oil explosion

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Most Read