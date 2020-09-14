A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

The B.C Teachers’ Federation is urging its members to take sick days this week if the smoke blanketing much of the province is affecting their health.

In a tweet sent out Sunday (Sept. 13) evening, the union said anyone feel ill on Monday should book a sick day.

“That includes symptoms brought on by the the poor air quality. We need to be especially careful with respiratory symptoms because of COVID19,” the union wrote.

In a tweet earlier that day, the BCTF called the combination of COVID-19 and extremely poor air quality “deeply concerning” and called for the province to take action.

“Teachers and students should not be in crowded classes with no ventilation or fresh air.”

During an unrelated press conference, Premier John Horgan said decisions about whether or not schools should open in adverse conditions are made by individual school districts.

“I believe that just like a snow day those are local decisions,” Horgan said.

“I would leave it to those people who deliver education service, who have employees, teachers, support staff, they’ll make those decisions based on the best interests of their communities.”

Teachers and students returned to classrooms last week with physical distancing measures, learning groups and mandatory masks for older students in high traffic areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Black Press Media has reached out to the BCTF and the education ministry for comment.

READ MORE: A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

READ MORE: U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta

Most Read