A photo of the Comstock Lake Fire taken by a firefighter taken on June 26, 2018. Contributed photo

BC Wildfire Service sets up operational camp near Comstock Lake Fire

More than 200 personnel will camp on the Pelican Lake Service Road

The BC Wildfire Service has set up a camp of more than 200 personnel near the Comstock Lake Fire Complex to give firefighters and staff better and easier access to the fires as they continue to fight them.

The Comstock Lake Fire Complex now includes the Comstock Lake Fire, 7km northeast of Comstock Lake, west of Hixon, B.C.; the Northwest of Batnuni Lake Fire, farther west of Comstock Lake; and the 600 Road Fire, north of Comstock Lake.

All three fires were believed to have been caused by lightning, Comstock Lake and NW of Batnuni Lake on June 21, and the 600 Road fire on June 23. The three fires have been grouped as a complex to allow an incident management team to manage all three together, as they are in close proximity.

Prince George Fire Centre fire information officer Forrest Tower says the new camp is located at the end of the Pelican Lake Forest Service Road.

“[Comstock Lake Fire] isn’t very active right now. The estimated hectares is 2,750, so it grew a little bit due to the wind. We had air tankers on it again yesterday to assist, and we have the camp going in, and more heavy machinery,” says Tower.

“It’s not very active and there has been no significant growth.”

Tower says the decision to set up the camp is based on fire activity, and it will remain in place until an operational decision is made to demote the fire. Comstock Lake Fire is currently deemed a Wildfire of Note.

READ MORE: Comstock Lake now fire of note


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam
Next story
Coastal Gaslink pipeline contractors tentatively hired

Just Posted

Upper Skeena Rec Centre could be biomass heated

Come for a tour inside the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre in Hazelton.

Coastal GasLink awards $620 million in contracting opportunities to First Nations.

“This is terrific news,” says CEO of the First Nations LNG Alliance

Coastal Gaslink pipeline contractors tentatively hired

LNG Canada and TransCanada’s Coastal Gaslink Connect people with jobs in Smithers.

Cindy Blackstock honoured at Majagaleehl Gali Aks

VIDEO from the ceremony and celebration honouring Cindy Blackstock in Hazelton.

Midsummer a festival of sound and sights

A preview of what the Midsummer Music Festival has in store for its 35th year.

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Joe Jackson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at the age of 89

UPDATED: Convicted sex offender back in custody in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

BC Wildfire Service sets up operational camp near Comstock Lake Fire

More than 200 personnel will camp on the Pelican Lake Service Road

Most Read