BC Wildfire commander passes the buck; Southside – Babine Complex

People from the South-side of Burns Lake and others in the Babine Fire Complex were hopeful last week when 29 Safeguard semi-trucks, 54 staff and $20,000,000 worth of equipment arrived on their doorstep to help suppress the raging fires.

Three days later, when incident commander Pete Laing from the BC Wildfire Service sent the company away without accomplishing anything, local residents set up a blockade to stop the trucks from leaving.

Safeguard owner, Jeff Kelly, wants to apologize to those residents and share his take on the events. He knew the residents were confused and angry when they were told that the systems wouldn’t work and there wasn’t enough water so they established a blockade in hopes BC Wildfire would have Kelly’s company do a more in-depth assessment.

Safeguard is an emergency management company that has been dealing with some of BC’s biggest disasters for the last 25 years. Their specialty is putting together incident command systems that deal with every disaster including wildfires, floods and oil and gas disasters, to name a few.

Kelly disagrees with the statement there wasn’t enough water, that his system wouldn’t work and he wants people to know he was not the one who said it.

“It was a blanket statement which is absolutely false,” Kelly said in a phone interview. “It was Pete Laing who made the comment that there was not enough water and that the systems wouldn’t work, not myself or Safeguard.”

Pete Laing was not available for a telephone interview at press time and his automated email responder stated he would be unavailable until August 14 but would check it periodically.

The frustration in his voice was apparent as Kelly went on to say, “It was heartbreaking for us to drive past you guys knowing we had over $20,000,000 worth of firefighting gear and equipment and the ability to do a lot of good. I am sorry we couldn’t cross the ferry and help out your family members. A lot of my staff have been calling me saying they are heartbroken too, having to drive past the women and children knowing full well that a lot of their homes were threatened and we couldn’t do a lot of good.”

Kelly was also heartbroken that he had to ask the local people who were blockading them in to move over so that they could leave.

BC Wildfire only showed Kelly two water options and they weren’t appropriate for their systems – they were two ponds that were only three feet deep and 50 to 75 feet across. There simply wasn’t enough volume for Safeguard’s massive equipment.

“But there are many, many appropriate systems that we could have used to help the residents of South-side and beyond. It’s the lakes district, there is a lot of water,” Kelly said.

Safeguard did propose viable options to Pete Laing after declining the two ponds.

“Myself and a few other members of Safeguard assessed three other viable locations on our own, we weren’t even provided a helicopter. All three of those were rejected and of no concern to them,” Kelly said. “I told Pete Laing I wanted to continue with the assessments and he told me the two ponds were the only deployments they wanted to look at at this time. When I declined the ponds, BC Wildfire went public and made a statement claiming that we said our system is not a practical application for the entire Babine Complex, which is absolutely false; and then they asked us to go home.”

Kelly also quoted Laing as saying, ““By Jeff’s (Kelly) own admission, water sources were not appropriate.””

“This is also false. We at Safeguard thoroughly disagree with this statement. There are many water options in the Babine Complex.” Kelly said. “It seems BC Wildfire set us up to go home. Asking us to assess two small ponds and asking us to deploy right on the edge of the fire are both very impractical deployment options that would be quite obvious to someone both with or without fire experience.”

Kelly has since heard rumour that BC Wildfire is considering bringing in a smaller system.

“If so, I would like to emphasize that we have all sizes of systems, from four inch to 12 inch. It was BC Wildfire that asked for the 12 inch system and the amount of equipment we deployed, so that is what we brought,” said Kelly. “We are a group of companies that has $1.5 billion in pumping assets available on a moments notice. In total we have 160 sprinklers that we can offer and can create more than a 10 kilometre water curtain. We can use all different sizes of pumps and hose and configurations.”

Kelly went on to say it is also absolutely false that Safeguard equipment needs flat ground.

“Our equipment is used to pump water over mountains in regular industry applications and all we have to do is keep staging more and more pumps. We had 23 pumps and 35,ooo feet of large diameter hose so we could have pumped up to 20-30 kilometers. The pump backs into a water source with a pickup or skid-steer on wheels and will pump on any terrain,” Kelly said.

“But we will be paid for our time. It’s in our contract. Taxpayers will have to pay us for going out there and looking at Babine and then going home – accomplishing absolutely nothing,” said Kelly.

Although Safeguard deployed a ten kilometer water curtain in Fort St. James in the Sowchea area, that system was seven different modular units that were all put together to make one ten kilometer curtain. They were not locked into a ten kilometer curtain, they could have divided that by seven and did seven different deployments in different areas around the Babine Complex. “We did present this to BC Wildfire,” Kelly said.

More water equals less fire and wet fuel doesn’t burn so Safeguards system represents excess water is necessary to achieve those two objectives.

Safeguards systems also represent a significant savings. Their current system is less than a penny a gallon.

“BC Wildfire’s current water delivery systems will cost more than a dollar per gallon of water,” said Kelly. “The most expensive by far is their fire-truck pumpers that come in at $495.00 per hour. We are by far the least expensive option to deliver water. Currently water delivery mixed with aircraft is the second or third largest expense for BC Wildfire.”

Jeff Kelly also quoted Pete Laing as saying, “”For the volume of water required, Takysie Lake would have dropped a foot or two. This means we would have to do an environmental assessment first.”” “That statement is absolutely false,” Kelly said. “BC Wildfire has made water sources a much bigger deal than it needs to be.”

Safeguard fills their system, shuts the valves off and then waits. The water holds in system. Only when the fire is impinging do they pump. They don’t pump continuously and it takes less water than one would think.

“Water cannons pump out an impressive amount of water over a short period of time but it doesn’t take too much to create that humidity bubble and that wet line to lower the temperatures, a couple hours is all we really need. Our system wouldn’t have had a significant effect on Takysie Lake,” Kelly said.

According to Kelly, Laing also said, “”It requires a lot of expertise.””

Kelly would like to think he has that expertise, given he and his team developed the system. They used similar equipment in Fort McMurray, ran with the concept and have taken it many steps further. Many engineers have been involved and numerous pumping experts have been brought in. They have utilized an extensive team to put the system together properly.

“The expertise comes in when we put the system together from a planning perspective and that was long since done. When we roll out it is only labour intensive at first. It then takes minimal or no onsite staff to maintain and monitor the equipment. The equipment can be operated remotely with a tablet,” said Kelly.

The system is incredibly safe compared to many other labor intensive options and many aircraft options.

Access was also not an issue according to Kelly. He was assured by the ferry manager that four to six trucks would fit on each ferry and that the round trip was only a half an hour.

Safeguard is home now and does not have another deployment option with BC Wildfire Service at this time. The main office is in Fort St. John but the company is scattered across western Canada so all the equipment has gone back to it’s various locations.

When asked if they would work with BC Wildfire again Kelly said, “We’re proud of everything we have done this summer. I can only assume what BC Wildfire’s motivation was. What Safeguard could have contributed, was a mass water curtain to help protect a lot of those homes in the various areas.”