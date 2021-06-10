B.C. Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Naramata home June 9, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Police discover woman’s body in Okanagan home while investigating double homicide

Police believe all three killings are targeted acts related to drug and gang activities

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found yesterday (June 9) at a residence in Naramata.

This is the third homicide investigation in Naramata in the last month after the bodies of brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered May 10.

Police discovered the woman’s body at a home in the 3900-block of 3rd Street in Naramata just before 5 p.m. on June 9 while investigating the double homicide of the Fryer brothers.

Officers found the home unlocked but no one answered the door. They entered the residence to ensure the well-being of the occupants and once inside, found the body of an adult woman. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police believe the woman’s death and the deaths of the Fryer brothers to be targeted acts related to drug and gang activities.

“Investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime and BC RCMP Major Crime units are working closely and sharing information regularly given the links between today’s and last month’s homicides,” said acting officer in charge Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon.

“The investigation into the May deaths of Erick and Carlos Fryer is progressing and we know that their deaths were not a random act and likely connected to local drug and gang activities.”

Last month, police said they didn’t believe the brothers’ murders were connected to the recent gang activity in the Lower Mainland.

While a preliminary identification of the woman has been completed, investigators continue to work with the BC Coroners Service. The homicide scene has been secured, and investigators and forensic specialists will be on-site to gather any evidence.

“We know that news of another homicide in the community of Naramata will be concerning,” said Supt. Brian Hunter of the Penticton RCMP. “These appear to be targeted acts, and this type of violence, related to drug and gang activities, is not normal in our community. Additional police resources have been brought into the area and you can expect to see a higher police presence in the days ahead. Now is the time for anyone with information to come forward.”

Using a three-tiered approach of prevention, intervention and suppression, the CFSEU-BC’s Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) is in Naramata and the neighbouring communities to assist Penticton RCMP and the Southeast District Major Crime investigators in gathering intelligence and other enforcement action.

Anyone who has information or video footage is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

