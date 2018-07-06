Electric vehicle charging stations cover southern B.C. from the Alberta border to Tofino. (BC Hydro)

BC Hydro’s electric vehicle charging network eyes the North Coast

Fast charging stations stretch from Alberta to Tofino, with plans to move north

Start planning your future road trip, with an electric charge.

The second phase of BC Hydro’s electric vehicle charging network is now complete, connecting the Alberta border to Tofino. Next, they’re heading north. Phase three will connect Kamloops to Prince George and — while still a few years away — phase four will link to North Coast B.C. in Prince Rupert.

“Our government is making zero emission transportation choices more accessible for all British Columbians,” Michelle Mungall, the Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minister, said in a press release. “B.C. already has one of Canada’s largest charging networks, but now motorists can travel all the way from Golden to Tofino using these new fast chargers.”

READ MORE: Mapping an electric vehicle charging network across northern B.C.

The fast chargers will not only help decrease carbon dioxide emissions, but can recharge an electric vehicle’s battery to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. The close proximity of charging stations also help drivers feel more confident in their ability to complete their journey without running out of juice.

Driving costs are also 75 per cent cheaper in an electric vehicle than a traditional one, meaning taking advantage of the new network is also wallet-friendly. There are currently 9,000 electric vehicles in B.C., but more are anticipated to hit the road — as many as 300,000 are expected in the province by 2030.

Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain was appointed to a committee in June to help plan the stations between Kamloops and Haida Gwaii. He hailed the network’s potential for tourism opportunities in the north.

READ MORE: Electric charging stations could drive Northern B.C. tourism


