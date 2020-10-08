Nesting Ospreys, sometimes known as the sea hawk, fish eagle or fish hawk, is a diurnal, fish-eating bird of prey. It is a large raptor, brown on the upperparts and predominantly greyish on the head and underparts, with a black eye patch and wings. (File photo)

BC Hydro plans power outage to move Osprey nest

Power outage on Oct. 9 afternoon for 576 customers

BC Hydro is planning to cut the power to some Smithers residents for a couple of hours on Oct. 9 for an unusual reason.

Company spokesperson Dave Mosure said crews need to turn off the power so they can relocate a bird’s nest from one of their power poles to a new pole with a proper platform on it.

According to BC Hydro, ospreys are a protected species in B.C., that build bulky stick nests on top of trees, tall structures and platforms, and utility poles. The birds often find power poles an attractive option because of their height.

However, building nests on top of poles can cause power outages and fires. If the dangling material from osprey nests comes into contact with energized lines, it can create a safety hazard for the birds, BC Hydro customers and line crews.

The new nesting platform will be taller than the power pole. The higher pole will attract the osprey as they prefer to roost at the highest point.

He said it was a good time to move the Osprey nest in the season and hopefully people won’t mind losing their power from about 1-3 p.m. in order for them to do so.

There will be 567 customers east of Highway 16 near the Bulkley River who will be affected.

