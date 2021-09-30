BC Hydro plans power outage for October 3, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Outage to replace Telkwa transmission crossing will affect customers from Telkwa to the Hazeltons

System maintenance requires a planned power outage in the Bulkley Valley on October 3, 2021, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Approximately) (Angie Mindus photo)

BC Hydro has another planned power outage for the Bulkley Valley on October 3, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. (approximately) for system maintenance on equipment.

Hydro said in a release the work is necessary because of the 2017 high river event that compromised one of its high voltage towers. In August, the utility moved the high voltage lines to a temporary tower to replace the Telkwa River transmission crossing. The upcoming outage is to allow workers to safely move the flow of power from the temporary bypass line to a permanent line.

Before the outage, BC Hydro suggests you protect your electrical devices from damage by unplugging them and turning off items such as lights, heaters, and major appliances.

Once the power is turned back on, BC Hydro recommends for the first hour, only plug in, or turn on those electronics and appliances that you really need.

This gives the system time to stabilize and prevents it from becoming overloaded.

The utility also noted the outage could be cancelled due to weather or a hydro-related emergency making crews unavailable.

For more information visit bchydro.com/outages



