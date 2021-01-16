BC Hydro planned power outages to darken downtown Smithers for most of day Sunday, Jan 17

Replacement of poles will affect approximately 250 customers in downtown core from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BC Hydro has planned power outages for Smithers over the weekend.

The public utility will be replacing poles on Sunday (Jan. 17) in the downtown core area of Smithers starting at 10 a.m. Other areas affected will be:

3000 to 4000 blocks of First through Fourth Avenues;

3800 block of Alfred Avenue;

2900 to 3800 block of Broadway Avenue;

1000 to 1200 block of Columbia Street;

1000 to 1400 block of Main Street;

portions of Highway 16;

1000 to 1300 blocks of Queen Street

3820 Second Avenue.

Hydro expects the outage to last until 4:00 p.m. disrupting service to approximately 250 customers.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

