(BC Ferries photo)

(BC Ferries photo)

BC Ferries to add 1% fuel surcharge to major routes, remove rebate from others

The surcharge amounts to 55 cents per vehicle and 15 cents per adult foot passenger

Effective March 1, BC Ferries will add a fuel surcharge of one per cent to ticket prices to offset the rising price of fuel.

Overall cost increases will be 55 cents for a vehicle and 15 cents for adult foot passengers on the main Vancouver to Vancouver Island routes.

The surcharge will not be in effect for Port Hardy – Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert – Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy – or Central Coast routes. Instead, the 1.5 per cent fuel rebate will be removed.

BC Ferries says surcharges and rebates are used intermittently to offset fluctuations in fuel costs. The company has been instituting rebates and surcharges over the last 17 years. A fuel rebate was in place on the Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes for much of the pandemic but was removed on Nov. 3, 2021. That rebate amounted to 10 cents for foot passengers and 30 cents for a vehicle.

Mark Collins, president and CEO of BC Ferries said at the most recent annual general meeting that fuel is one of the largest expenses for the company. BC Ferries is working on electrifying their fleet and aims to bring on 12 to 14 fully electric vessels by 2032.

For the larger vessels that service Vancouver to Vancouver Island routes, the company is looking at alternative fuel sources like liquified natural gas instead of diesel as electrification of the larger vessels is not possible with current battery technology.

READ MORE: BC Ferries aims to have 12-14 fully electric vessels by 2032

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferry

Previous story
Family honour Mary John Sr. on Lejac residential school centennial
Next story
B.C. opposition parties take aim after NDP’s throne speech

Just Posted

The Tenh Dẕetle Conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
Mount Edziza Conservancy in Tahltan territory renamed to Ice Mountain (Tenh Dẕetle)

A photo from a Dec. 2021 demonstration outside the BC Legislature building in Victoria. Gidimt’en Checkpoint group has submitted a report about the ongoing dispute on Wet’suwet’en territory in northwest B.C. to a UN expert panel looking into Militarization of Indigenous lands. (Black Press file photo)
Northwest B.C. pipeline opposition group submits report on militarization of Indigenous land to UN panel

(File photo)
Gov’t gives thumbs down to proposed mine north of Smithers

Crews erecting the Highway of Tears memorial totem pole at a pullout off Hwy 16, on Kitsumkalum territory just west of Terrace in 2020. Krista Fox will be visiting the totem pole in Terrace ahead of her 10-month long walk across Canada, commencing from Victoria. (File photo)
Saskatchewan woman walking across Canada for MMIWG to stop by northwest B.C.