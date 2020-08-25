UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

BC Ferries is reminding riders of its health safety protocols after an employee notified the company they tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, spokesperson Deborah Marshall noted public health officials use contact tracing to ensure anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case is followed up with.

On Aug. 25, Marshall said the employee that tested positive for COVID-19 has completed contact tracing through the health authority and determined there were no contacts involving risk or re-transmission to either fellow employees or the public.

RELATED: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

In recent months, BC Ferry Service instituted a number of procedures to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Those including additional cleaning, physical distancing protocols, and mandatory use of face coverings while on BC Ferries propert and vessels.

The ferry service implemented a mandatory mask policy for riders and staff at all terminals and aboard all vessels on Monday.

Masks are not mandatory while inside a vehicle, eating, for children under two, or anyone with a medical condition precluding them from wearing one.

 

