The B.C. Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen. (Black Press file photo)

BC Ferries apologizes after ferry-goers stranded waiting for non-existent sailing

Tsawwassen, Salt Spring and Pender Islands B.C. Day schedule error creates issues

Travellers between Tsawwassen, Pender Island and Salt Spring Island found themselves stranded after reserving B.C. ferry tickets incorrectly scheduled on B.C. Day, Aug. 2.

On Twitter, several travellers reported arriving at B.C. Ferries terminals bound for and departing the three terminals only to discover their reserved ferry was no longer sailing. B.C. Ferries compensated some travellers with rescheduled departures through Swartz Bay, according to a BC Ferries email to Black Press Media.

However, the rescheduled departures were some hours later and could not accommodate all those with awry reservations according to accounts from Twitter. Full refunds were also distributed, but there have been no accounts of compensated overnight stays for stranded ferry goers.

BC Ferries could not respond to further questions on how the booking error was made or the total number of those impacted.

“We sincerely apologize to all customers affected and are giving full refunds for the inconvenience,” BC Ferries Tweeted in one response to an affected traveller. “Sailings were incorrectly built in our system for today’s Holiday Monday schedule.”

