(Photo Credit: BC Farmers Market Trail)

BC Association of Farmers’ Markets announces online expansion for provincial farmers market guide

The BC Farmers’ Market Trail is designed to connect people to 145 BCAFM markets across B.C.

A provincial initiative to connect British Columbians with farmers markets is expanding.

In a July 31 press release the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) announced the expansion of its BC Farmers’ Market Trail initiative this summer.

The new website is designed to connect locals and tourists alike to 145 BCAFM member farmers’ markets across the Province.

READ MORE: BV Farmers’ Market seeks to recruit more vendors

“The BC Farmers Market Trail is an excellent resource that both visitors and locals can use to find local produce and artisan goods,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“Sharing local and seasonal specialties is a great way to showcase all that British Columbia offers and supports the work of makers and growers. Exploring our province through farmer’s markets and healthy, fresh food is a great way to travel.”

The website is outlined in a way where users can search for farmers markets based on geographical region. Each market has a brief description, as well as additional information like parking availability and hours of operation. You can also see what’s in season in various regions across the province (in Northern B.C., it currently has radishes listed).

The BCAFM operates under a make, bake or grow policy under which all participants must produce their product themselves.

Designed to meet BC’s demand for information on sourcing all things local, the BC Farmers’ Market Trail is a free, user-friendly tool that enables the public to find farmers’ markets featuring food and goods that have been grown or made in BC.

The tool is supported by Destination BC’s Co-operative Marketing Program, as well as through a various number of partners.

“The BC Farmers’ Market Trail is a great example of marketing collaboration and alignment across the province, connecting travelers with ways to eat and shop locally for farm fresh foods,” says Marsha Walden, CEO of Destination BC. “This trail unites the collective power of tourism champions in towns, cities, and regions with a common purpose – the result being a great trip-planning tool for visitors and residents that enables them to enjoy healthy food choices on the way to their destination.”

This season the trail is expanding to feature various farmers’ markets across the Province, including in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, Northern BC, Sunshine Coast, and Vancouver Island and Gulf Island regions.

This is in addition to the Kootenay Rockies and Columbia Basin region, which launched with the program in in 2018.

READ MORE: Why Farmers’ Markets matter

Now in its second year, BCAFM executive director Heather O’Hara says the growth of the Trail reflects the desire amongst British Columbians to support the more than $150 million in economic benefits to the provincial economy annually provided through farmers’ markets.

“On the ​Trail, each BC farmers’ market is beautifully profiled to showcase the uniqueness of every community and diversity of every region,” says Heather O’Hara, BCAFM executive director. “BC farmers’ markets feature the best that the province has to offer from local farmers and entrepreneurs, making local food and artisan goods more accessible to shoppers, and providing an economic boost to each and every community.”

Notable vendors this year include Woodgrain Farm from Hazelton, which sells vegetables, various grains and lamb.

Woodgrain farmer Jonathan Knight said that he started his business 10 years ago.

It was also the first year he started selling at the Hazelton Farmers’ Market (and the first year that market came into existance).

Knight says that for businesses like his, farmers markets are essential.

“Our business is centred around the farmers market, so what farmers markets do is they allow you to develop a direct relationship with the consumers … who are purchasing your product.

“It makes it a really authentic experience to go the market because the person you’re buying from … has actually grown those vegetables.”

He said another positive element about Farmers’ markets, especially in rural areas like the north, is that they offer a chance to interact with the local community.

“It’s our big social event of the week to get out to the market, because farming is otherwise a pretty solitary thing.”

You can visit the trail at https://bcfarmersmarkettrail.com


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

Just Posted

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Thursday at the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival

A brass fanfare, Classics on Main and a family folk dance were among the events on Day 2 of the fest

Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

Telkwa angler praises DFO salmon closure

Don Lambie says further actions are required including a seal cull and managing beaver dams

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died between January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Most Read