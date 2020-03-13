A woman walks past the Bank of Canada in Ottawa. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The Bank of Canada is cutting its overnight rate target by half a percentage point to 0.75 per cent in response to COVID-19.

The central bank says the unscheduled rate decision is a “proactive measure” taken in light of the negative shocks to the economy due to the pandemic.

The Bank of Canada says lower oil prices, even since its last scheduled rate decision last week, will also weigh on the economy.

The central bank made the rate announcement as part of a package of measures announced by the federal government.

READ MORE: Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

The central bank says it will provide a full update of its outlook for the Canadian and global economies on April 15.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

