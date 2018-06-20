Bandstra elected BC Trucking’s vice chair

Their trucks are ubiquitous on roads in the Bulkley Valley, the Northwest, and the rest of B.C. So it is probably not a surprise Smithers transport company Bandstra Transportation Systems has a seat at the executive committee for the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA).

Owner Phil Bandstra was elected on June 9 to the board of directors and as first vice chair for the non-partisan motor carrier advocacy organization. The elections for 2018-19 were held at the BCTA’s annual general meeting and management conference in Whistler.

Bandstra said he has been involved with the BCTA since 2009 and has been in the executive for the past four years, starting as director of large for two years, then second vice chair, and now first vice chair.

He added that one of his partners was chairman several years ago, and that the company has been a part of BCTA going on 60 years now.

“The Trucking industry has been good for the Bandstra family and we are thankful to be able to provide good jobs for our many employees throughout B.C. and Alberta,” Bandstra said in an email.

“By being active in the BCTA, we can do our part to promote this great industry as well as continue to provide consultation and assistance to our Provincial and Federal governments regarding our industry.”

The BCTA says it was founded in 1913 and now represents over 1,200 truck and bus fleets and over 250 suppliers to the industry. It also says its members operate over 13,000 vehicles, employ 26,000 people, and generate over $2 billion in revenue annually in British Columbia.