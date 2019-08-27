Taylor Bachrach speaks during an NDP all-candidates meeting held in Smithers on May 4. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Bachrach taking leave of absence as mayor to focus on campaign trail

In the interim, Coun. Gladys Atrill will serve as deputy mayor

Taylor Bachrach is taking a leave of absence as mayor of Smithers.

Bachrach made the announcement at council’s August 27 meeting.

“Tonight at council I announced that I’m going to be stepping away from my mayor role to focus on the federal campaign,” Bachrach told The Interior News.

Bachrach is the NDP candidate in the upcoming federal election for Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

“That’s going to be a full time commitment moving forward, and I’m fully confident in the team we have as a town, I’m tremendously proud of the work that we’ve done together over the past eight years.”

He said that making the announcement was a little emotional, having spent the better part of a decade as mayor and even longer on Telkwa council.

“It was hard not to feel emotional reflecting on the past eight years and the experience.”

“I just have tremendous gratitude for this community it’s given my family … and I remain tremendously committed to this place.”

In the meantime, when asked about what this means for the possibility of a potential future byelection, Bachrach said the Town is taking things one step at a time, adding that he is not resigning, but rather taking a leave of absence.

In the interim, Coun. Gladys Atrill will serve as deputy mayor for the Town.

“The community charter has provisions for byelections, but at this point I’m focused on winning the election.

“In order to focus on that full time, I felt that the best thing to do was to take a leave of absence.”

Bachrach said he has full confidence in the Town to continue in his absence.

“Councillor Atrill will be taking the reins as our deputy mayor and she has a strong team in the Town staff and the other councillors so I have every confidence that the Town is in good hands.”

In the meantime, Bachrach confirmed there will only be six sitting members on council and, therefore, only six individuals voting on council matters.

The federal election is scheduled to take place on or before October 21.

More to come.

