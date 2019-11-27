Taylor Bachrach (front, centre) pictured with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (right) and members of both their families. Bachrach was sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Skeena-Bulkley Valley on Nov. 19. (Facebook photo)

Bachrach sworn in as Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP

Bachrach won the race with 16,670 votes compared to Conservative candidate Claire Rattée’s 13,637

Nathan Cullen is out and Taylor Bachrach is in.

After over 15 years of serving the riding as the NDP’s member of Parliament for the region, Cullen officially finished his role on Sept. 11.

Bachrach was sworn in Nov. 19.

“I was thrilled and honoured to be sworn in yesterday as the Member of Parliament for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, alongside an amazing caucus,” Bachrach said in a Facebook post highlighting the event.

Bachrach won the riding, which has gone orange since its creation in the 2004 federal election, with 40.9 per cent of the popular vote.

READ MORE: Play-by-play: Bachrach new MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée finished second with 33.4 per cent — 13,637 votes to Bachrach’s 16,670.

More than 61 per cent of registered electors came out to vote — 40,795 of 66,421 — not including electors who registered on election day.

When he won the race, Bachrach gave a special thanks to Cullen for his service.

Nathan is in Ottawa tonight, but I know there’s no place he’d rather be than here with us,” Bachrach said of his predecessor.

“We’ve knocked on thousands of doors over the last few months, and I can’t count the number of times I was told I have big shoes to fill.”

Bachrach said he is excited to get started on his MP duties.

READ MORE: Skeena-Bulkley Valley once again goes NDP

“I want to thank Jagmeet Singh for doing such a good job and bringing positive energy to this campaign, and just lighting people up across the country. I really can’t wait to work with this team of New Democrats from coast to coast.”

Prior to being elected as MP, Bachrach served as the mayor of Smithers from 2011-2019 and as a councillor for Telkwa from 2008-2011.

The NDP finished fourth overall, falling behind the Bloc Quebecois for seats with a total of 24 seats (a decrease of 15 compared to 2015).

They received just under 2.85 million popular votes for a total of 15.93 per cent of the popular vote, a decrease of 3.78 per cent compared to 2015.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP arrest U.S. man believed to be in Canada illegally after string of Vanderhoof Airport thefts
Next story
Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

Just Posted

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Terrace River Kings tear up Smithers Steelheads with 7-2 win

Kings have yet to lose a game this season

First occupancy of CGL Houston camp expected for July 2020

Clearing the 78-kilometre pipeline section between Houston and Hazelton scheduled to start January

Bulkley Valley District Hospital Auxiliary (BVDHA) purchases over $315K in equipment for hospital

An imaging scanner intensifier, neonatal incubator and colonoscope were some of the pricier items

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced today for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

LNG Kitimat work camp takes shape

Extensive worker camp now being assembled

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Most Read