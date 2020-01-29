On Tuesday Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach gave his first speech in the House of Commons, expressing his support for an audit of the Liberal government’s Investing in Canada Plan. (Facebook photo)

Bachrach speaks in support of federal infrastructure plan audit during first speech in House

Bachrach said he supports infrastructure development but wants to know what money is being spent on

In his first speech to the House of Commons, Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach voiced his support for an audit of the Liberal government’s $180 billion long-term infrastructure plan.

On Tuesday Bachrach began his speech by acknowledging support for the government’s focus on infrastructure development but raised transparency concerns about exactly where that money was going.

“I must admit, it was alarming to read that budget 2018 only accounted for $21 billion of a total $91 billion in infrastructure funding, and that the Parliamentary Budget Officer found it difficult to fully account for the delivery of promised infrastructure funding,” Bachrach said.

“I and many Canadians are left wondering where the $70 billion is that was unaccounted for.”

Bachrach said he is hopeful the proposed audit of the federal government’s Investing in Canada Plan would assure they are on track to meet international obligations under the 2015 Paris Accords.

READ MORE: Bachrach sworn in as Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP

The audit would also look at what sort of projects the government was investing into.

During his speech Bachrach also took aim at the current Liberal government’s plans to fight climate change.

Leading up to the 2019 Federal Election, the Liberals promised to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.

The party is also planning to keep its price on carbon.

“The government has yet to show how it will meet even the Harper government’s weak climate targets, which themselves fall far short of what is required to meet our obligations under the Paris accord. This is to say nothing of the government’s new ambitions for 2050,” said Bachrach, noting that he wants to make sure Canadians know their government is getting it right the first time.

“In many ways, we only get one shot at this.”

During his opening speech Bachrach also took the time to thank his riding for electing him to replace former MP Nathan Cullen, who previously represented the riding — the largest in British Columbia — from 2004.

“Skeena—Bulkley Valley is also home to tight-knit, resilient, hard-working communities, and to Indigenous cultures that have called this place home for thousands of years. It is truly a privilege to speak on behalf of such a special place in the conversation about our country’s future.

“The Wet’suwet’en people, on whose unceded territory my family has made its home, taught me the word wiggus. It means respect for ourselves, for each other and for the land. I hope that over my time in this place, I will live up to the spirit of wiggus in my words and actions.”


