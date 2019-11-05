Taylor Bachrach speaks at the Honouring our Elders event held Oct. 11 at SSS in Smithers. In a Nov. 5 press release the Town announced Bachrach, who was elected under the NDP banner to represent Skeena-Bulkley Valley federally on Oct. 21, officially resigned from Smithers Town Council on Nov. 3. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Bachrach officially resigns as Smithers mayor

The former mayor officially resigned from Smithers Town Council on Nov. 3

At least we still have all the bike racks and the Portland Loo.

Taylor Bachrach is no longer mayor of Smithers.

In a Nov. 5 press release the Town announced Bachrach, who was elected under the NDP banner to represent Skeena-Bulkley Valley federally on Oct. 21, officially resigned from Smithers Town Council on Nov. 3.

READ MORE: Bachrach takes leave of absence to focus on campaign trail

Bachrach took a leave of absence beginning at the end of August so he could focus on campaigning.

When he requested the leave of absence he noted the request was an emotional one, having spent the better part of a decade as mayor and even longer on Telkwa council.

“It was hard not to feel emotional reflecting on the past eight years and the experience,” he said during Smithers Town Council’s Aug. 27 meeting.

“I just have tremendous gratitude for this community it’s given my family … and I remain tremendously committed to this place.”

READ MORE: Bachrach announces candidacy

Bachrach was first elected to Telkwa Town Council in 2008.

In 2011, he and his family moved to Smithers where he was elected mayor in the same year.

Bachrach was re-elected to a third term in October 2018, beating challenger Randy Bell by a tally of 1137-639.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

Just Posted

Smithers holding off on byelection pending outcome of library-art gallery grant

The Town is waiting to hear back on a $12.8 million grant application for the project

Oct. 31 crash near Telkwa claims life of 76-year-old man

Smithers RCMP responded to a crash on Hwy 16 just east of Telkwa on Oct. 31

Hamhuis laces up for 1,100th NHL game with Predators

The Smithers native joins a list of only six other active NHL players to accomplish the feat

Dash cam footage sought as missing person search continues

Police also think Laureen Fabian may have left area

Steelheads swim past Wolverines in 9-2 win

The Steelheads next game is Nov. 16 in Smithers against the Terrace River Kings

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Faculty union at UNBC issues 72-hour strike notice

Pickets would go up at Prince George and Terrace campuses, and at Wood Innovation and Design Centre

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

Most Read