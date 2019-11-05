Bachrach officially resigns as Smithers mayor

The former mayor officially resigned from Smithers Town Council on Nov. 3

At least we still have all the bike racks and the Portland Loo.

Taylor Bachrach is no longer mayor of Smithers.

In a Nov. 5 press release the Town announced Bachrach, who was elected under the NDP banner to represent Skeena-Bulkley Valley federally on Oct. 21, officially resigned from Smithers Town Council on Nov. 3.

Bachrach took a leave of absence beginning at the end of August so he could focus on campaigning.

When he requested the leave of absence he noted the request was an emotional one, having spent the better part of a decade as mayor and even longer on Telkwa council.

“It was hard not to feel emotional reflecting on the past eight years and the experience,” he said during Smithers Town Council’s Aug. 27 meeting.

“I just have tremendous gratitude for this community it’s given my family … and I remain tremendously committed to this place.”

Bachrach was first elected to Telkwa Town Council in 2008.

In 2011, he and his family moved to Smithers where he was elected mayor in the same year.

Bachrach was re-elected to a third term in October 2018, beating challenger Randy Bell by a tally of 1137-639.



