Bachrach nominated in Skeena-Bulkley Valley for next federal election

MP says NDP getting ready for snap election call by the prime minister

Amid speculation that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be considering calling an early federal election, the NDP has nominated MP Taylor Bachrach to be its candidate in Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Bachrach announced the news over Instagram on the weekend, noting a meeting was carried out over Zoom and that he was honoured.

“If a federal election is called, we’ll be ready to go,” he said.

“Thank you to our wonderful constituency executive, those who nominated me, and all of the members who attended the nomination meeting.”

It is unclear what the nomination process was that was followed, but The Interior News has reached out to Bachrach’s constituency office and the Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP riding association.

Bachrach was recently named the NDP’s transport critic in Ottawa. He said his priorities in that role are sustaining air travel for the riding, defeating a motion in the House of Commons to ease a moratorium on oil tanker traffic on the North Coast and rail safety.

