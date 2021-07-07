A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Baby killed, father hurt by vehicle in downtown Vancouver: police

Police say the pedestrians were hit as an SUV and a sports car collided Tuesday night

An 11-month-old has been killed and the infant’s father injured after they were hit by one of two vehicles that collided in downtown Vancouver.

Police say the pedestrians were hit as an SUV and a sports car collided Tuesday night.

The condition of the 31-year-old man was not available.

Const. Tania Visintin describes one of the two drivers as a suspect and says he was also injured and treated in hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Visintin says more details could be released later.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

Just Posted

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)
Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.

Theresa Tait-Day is seeking the Conservative Party nomination for Skeena-Bulkley Valley. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
Indigenous economic advocate seeks Conservative nomination in northwest B.C. riding

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, which is abandoned and not used by the community, was burnt down late at night on July 1. (Ivan Terri-Lynn Milton/Facebook)
VIDEO: Fire levels historic Anglican church in northwest B.C. on Canada Day

Subsea fibre optics running from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and and then south to Vancouver will improve high-speed internet connection options for Coastal Communities, CityWest said on Oct. 13, 2020.
CityWest acquires West Island Cable in Bamfield, BC