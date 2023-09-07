(File photo)

(File photo)

Baby dies after struck by vehicle in Kamloops driveway

The one-year-old was taken to hospital but did not survive

  • Sep. 7, 2023 1:30 p.m.
  • News

~Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a tragic incident in which an one-year-old child died in a motor vehicle incident.

Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police were called to the 1500-block of Ord Road in Brocklehurst on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at about 4:50 p.m. to assist paramedics with a call. There, paramedics were tending to the child, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in a driveway.

“The baby was transported to hospital with critical injuries, but sadly did not survive,” Evelyn said.

As the report involves the death of a child, the Kamloops RCMP serious crimes unit is assisting in the ongoing investigation. The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may be related and has not yet shared it with police is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-32329.

READ MORE: Kelowna man accused of murder after deadly ‘intimate partner violence’

READ MORE: ‘Nobody died’: Public view aftermath of wildfire that ravaged North Shuswap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Baby killedcar crashKamloops

Previous story
EXCLUSIVE: Skeena Sawmills in Terrace lays off its staff amid operational challenges
Next story
Nanaimo racing pigeon ends up 743 km off course near Williams Lake

Just Posted

Terrace’s Skeena Sawmills stands operational on July 3, 2020, three years before announcing a major round of layoffs amidst growing operational challenges. (Black Press Media file photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Skeena Sawmills in Terrace lays off its staff amid operational challenges

Jen Mio addresses a small crowd that gathered outside of Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen’s office on Sept. 5 to advocate for better health care. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Maternity care questioned

Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Alicia Taylor intricately blends B.C.’s natural elements with glass artistry, reflecting the region’s profound connection to salmon and local ecosystems. (Contributed photo)
A closer look at 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Alicia Taylor

Logan Flint of Moose FM is ‘detained’ during the Skateboard Park expansion fundraiser. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Fundraiser for skateboard park expansion raises $30K