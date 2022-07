Bridge washed out at 30 km on Babine Lake Road, near Smithers caused closure earlier this month

Babine Lake Road is open again.

Earlier this month, a bridge washed out at km 30, near Smithers. The road was closed with a detour utilizing the Granisle Connector and then it was open with a pilot car. Now it is fully opened to all traffic.

However, delays of up to 20 minutes are still expected as construction continues.

READ MORE: Road closure on Babine Lake Road, detour through Granisle