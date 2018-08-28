Judy McPherson, from Penticton, is starting to see her orange ribbon campaign to allow people to show their support for those fighting wildfires start to grow. Submitted photo

B.C. woman’s ‘orange glow’ ribbon campaign supporting firefighters is spreading

Penticton woman’s campaign to recognize firefighting efforts is starting to spread

As firefighters continue their battle in the second-worst wildfire season B.C. has ever seen, a Penticton woman’s campaign to recognize their efforts is starting to spread.

It has been one week since Judy McPherson came up with the idea to hand out orange ribbons, to shed a “positive orange glow” in the province, rather than the one often seen at night as fires burn in the mountains.

Related: Okanagan woman promoting ‘orange glow’ campaign to support firefighters

“From what I have heard it is starting to catch on,” said McPherson. “I am still continuing to hand them out to people I run into and trying to get businesses to come on board. I ran into a lady in Summerland the other day who looked like she was having a bad day. I started talking to her and it ended up she was one of the ones that was evacuated for a second time and was really happy about taking ribbons to pass them around.”

McPherson is not collecting money for the firefighters, rather she is making the ribbons herself and handing them out just to show support. She is encouraging others to do so as well.

Valley First has allowed McPherson to leave some ribbons for the public to pick up, Penticton Self-Storage has ribbons and staff are wearing them and McPherson said she has approached other businesses such as London Drugs, Summerland Credit Union and Royal LePage.

“People just want to do something, anything to show their support. There is never anything said negative about it when I approach people,” said McPherson. “There are so many people doing so many other things too, I just want to make sure the firefighters see it and know we are supporting them. This has seemed to pop up all over the place. I have been getting texts from people that have seen it in their local news.”

The Fraser Valley Regional District heard about McPherson’s campaign through a news article written by the Penticton Western News, shared to their sister-paper the Chilliwack Progress, and have signed on.

McPherson moved to the Okanagan from the Coast and said it was while sitting at the beach watching helicopters filling their buckets as they dumped water on nearby fires that she decided she wanted to do something to show her support and gratitude to the firefighters. The idea of the orange ribbon was born and she started creating them and handing them out to friends, family and even strangers.

Related: B.C. wildfire season now second worst in province’s history

“I just can’t believe how quick this is going around. I wasn’t sure how to figure out how far it has reached. I wanted somewhere where people can post their pictures or stories so I have started a Facebook page now,” she said.

McPherson is asking people to join her Facebook group Orange ribbon campaign and anyone who is wearing the ribbons or handing them out to take photos to share to the page or on any social media channel using #orangeglowbc to help spread the word and to allow her to see how far the campaign has moved.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute
Next story
BC Wildfire commander passes the buck; Southside – Babine Complex

Just Posted

BC Wildfire commander passes the buck; Southside – Babine Complex

“We could have done some good and we’re sorry,” Safeguard owner says

‘The magnitude is unfathomable’: B.C. animal lover helps livestock flee wildfires

More than 1,200 animals have been evacuated so far

Air support sent to Gitanyow

Conditions this afternoon allow for bucketing of 60-hectare blaze

Hazelton Hootenanny photos

Photos from the second annual Hazelton Hootenanny Aug. 17-19.

Community support keeps skatepark expansion moving forward

Many local companies and donors are already on board.

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

B.C. woman’s ‘orange glow’ ribbon campaign supporting firefighters is spreading

Penticton woman’s campaign to recognize firefighting efforts is starting to spread

Teen’s Make A Wish to fish explores North Coast life

Ryan White used his wish to go fishing with his uncle on the North Coast of B.C.

B.C. Lions’ all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

Canada’s Shapovalov advances at U.S. Open after Auger-Aliassime retires

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 when Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime retired.

Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute

Ontario Superior Court judge Frederick L. Myers said the decision to exclude Tesla from a grace period for the program’s wind-down was arbitrary and had singled out Tesla for harm.

Freeland heads to Washington to rejoin high-stakes NAFTA negotiations

Freeland is under increasing domestic pressure not to compromise.

Former NHL forward Shane Doan to be pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service

Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year will be part of the service on Thursday.

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Most Read