B.C. woman set for trial in Alberta as animal cruelty investigation continues in home province

Karin Adams was discovered with eight dogs in Alberta weeks after having 16 dogs seized in Quesnel

Former Quesnel, B.C. and Houston, B.C. resident Karin Adams is set to go to trial in Red Deer, Alberta this November.

Adams, 46, has been charged with impersonating a peace officer and mischief relating to interfering with property – in this case, eight dogs.

The charges stem from an incident last month, when Adams was found with eight dogs in a hotel room in Innisfail, Alberta, just weeks after the BC SPCA seized 16 dogs from her and her daughter, Catherine’s, care in Quesnel.

Karin and Catherine are currently under investigation for animal cruelty after the incident in Quesnel at the beginning of July.

The 16 dogs were being kept in crates too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water and with feces/urine-soaked matting, the SPCA disclosed in a press release.

Karin is also facing charges in Alberta of criminal harrassment, intimidation, failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking and failure to produce a valid driver’s licence.

Both women were convicted of animal cruelty in 2015 after an SPCA investigation in Houston, and their sentencing included a 20-year ban on owning animals. Emaciation, poor living conditions, parasite infestation, lack of food, water and medical treatment were among the conditions affecting some of the dogs and horses in their care when they were seized in Aug. 2014.

Karin’s Red Deer trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 7. She is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 4, 2018, to enter her plea.

Quesnel locals held a rally against the convicted animal abusers July 31, calling for tougher sentencing for Karin, who had appeared in court that day in Red Deer.



