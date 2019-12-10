The suspect in a stolen car demolition derby in North Kamloops on Dec. 6, as captured by security cameras in the Canco gas station. (RCMP handout)

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

–– Kamloops This Week

A Surrey woman arrested in connection with a police pursuit caught on video last week in North Kamloops is facing a raft of criminal charges.

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6, hours after cellphone video footage shared on social media showed a white Lexus smashing into vehicles in a Kamloops parking lot.

At the time, police said the suspect fled in the damaged vehicle, which was later found at the Canadian Tire store in Dufferin.

Peters was arrested in Chilliwack on Friday night.

The 21-year-old Surrey woman is facing one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace office with a weapon, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and failing to stop, as well as two counts of possession of stolen property.

Peters, who is in custody, is slated to appear in Surrey provincial court on Dec. 17 for a bail hearing.

Police had been searching for the woman since about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, when the driver of the stolen Lexus eluded police in a daring escape from a gas station parking lot in North Kamloops that involved damage to multiple vehicles.

RCMP plainclothes officers came across the vehicle, previously reported stolen from Surrey, while conducting an unrelated investigation in the 200-block of Tranquille Road.

Officers attempted to open the doors of the vehicle in the parking lot between the Canco Petroleum gas station and Mr. Lube, but the driver took off, ramming the vehicle through a number of parked vehicles in the process.

Video of the escape was posted online. In it, one officer can be seen attempting to break the window of the vehicle as it reverses into a dumpster and at least one car. Two officers can be seen with pistols drawn.

The vehicle sped away with a missing front bumper and a mirror hanging off its side.

Officers eventually caught up to the stolen vehicle, abandoned in the Canadian Tire parking lot at 1441 Hillside Drive in Dufferin.

Social media reports from witnesses noted the driver was seen running along Hillside Drive, flagging down vehicles while checking her phone. One witness said a vehicle drove by, pulled a U-turn and picked her up.

Tim Petruk, Kamloops This Week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport
Next story
B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

Just Posted

No parole for 12 years for Burns Lake man convicted of second degree murder

Judge said he did not believe Albert Giesbrecht’s claim his gun discharged accidentally

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

Coastal GasLink receives first delivery of pipe sections

Company expects to begin welding and pipe laying in 2020

Northwest B.C. physician receives Medal of Good Citizenship Award

Dr. Peter Newbery was one of 18 people in B.C. to get provincial recognition

Northern Society for Domestic Peace remembers women killed in Montreal Massacre 30 years ago

Society will hand out 14 red roses, one for each of the victims, to women who stop by office today

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

PHOTOS: Competitive Christmas light display takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

Heather King of Princeton took a creative and stress-free approach to her holiday display this year

RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront

Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first

Most Read