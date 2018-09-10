Fires set to cut off fuel near Ashcroft, 2017. (Black Press files)

B.C. wildfire prevention fund begins taking applications

Forest fuel program no longer requires local cost-sharing

The B.C. government’s revamped forest fuels program began taking applications Monday, with $10 million committed for the current year to assist communities to reduce wildfire risk.

Communities can apply for up to $100,000 each to reduce fire risk, without the requirement for local cost sharing for work, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announced Monday at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler.

Applications are open until Dec. 7 for this year’s funding, part of a $50 million commitment included in the provincial budget in February. An additional $20 million will be available for the next two years.

The funds are available for seven categories: education, vegetation management, legislation and planning, development considerations, inter-agency cooperation, emergency planning and cross-training.

The program will continue to be administered through the UBCM, as it has been since 2004.

The province also has a homeowner’s manual to advise property owners on how to reduce forest fire risks on private land.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Court martial underway for retired CAF member accused of sex crimes in Victoria

Just Posted

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Smithers resident reported missing

Jessica Balczer is 18 years old

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

14 northern B.C. mayors ‘disappointed’ at LNG pipeline challenge

Say they support multi-billion-dollar LNG Canada project

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

B.C. wildfire prevention fund begins taking applications

Forest fuel program no longer requires local cost-sharing

Could #MeToo lead to equal pay for actresses?

Selma Hyack says these once-taboo topics are the talk of the town, leading to change both on- and off-screen

BC Children’s warns of glamorizing self-harm on World Suicide Prevention Day

Psychiatrist warns against over-stressing kids going back to school

Court martial underway for retired CAF member accused of sex crimes in Victoria

Seven charges against Colin McGregor include committing, recording sexual assault

Voter registration push begins for B.C. referendum

Province-wide notification coming for mail-in vote

B.C. locations listed among top beer cities in Canada

Expedia.ca reveals their list of the Best Beer Town in Canada

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Most Read