B.C. VOTES 2020: DEVELOPING: With polls closed, Stikine awaits results

The polls for the Oct. 24 election are now closed. Keep track of the votes as they come in here:

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted. An estimated 1,234 number of mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Stikine riding. There are 14,250 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 724,279 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

@BenBogstie

ben.bogstie@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020