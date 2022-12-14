Tents and people are seen at a homeless encampment at Crab Park below the towers of the downtown skyline in Vancouver, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Tents and people are seen at a homeless encampment at Crab Park below the towers of the downtown skyline in Vancouver, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Vancouver partner to build modular housing for Downtown Eastside residents

90 temporary units to be ready by March 2023

British Columbia and the City of Vancouver are teaming up to build 90 modular housing units with round-the-clock supports for people experiencing homelessness in the Downtown Eastside.

Premier David Eby says the temporary homes will serve as a “bridge” to health supports and more permanent, stable housing.

A statement from the ministry says the units will be in two separate locations near the Science World and Olympic Village SkyTrain stations and are set to open in March 2023.

It says the units will be offered to people currently living in shelters, freeing up more of those paces for people living in what the ministry describes as “unsafe encampments,” including those along Vancouver’s Hastings Street and a waterfront park.

The homes are part of the B.C. government’s $7-billion housing plan, and with a lifespan of a least three years, they are considered a transitional step while permanent housing is developed.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city is in the midst of one of the “greatest crises” in its history, and today’s announcement makes “meaningful progress” towards securing quality housing for the most vulnerable residents.

“We applaud the provincial government’s continued response to the call for greater senior-level involvement in the crisis on the Downtown Eastside,” Sim says.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

